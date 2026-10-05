Zelenskyy: Ukraine still needs EUR 4 bln to cover immediate shortfall

Ukraine still needs another EUR 4 billion at this point, and this shortfall has not yet been covered, but there is an understanding of where EUR 3 billion of that amount can be found, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We currently have a certain problem. Somewhere around EUR 4 billion that we need now. We really need it. So far, we have not covered this shortfall. We understand, the finance minister told me, that, in principle, we understand where to find EUR 3 billion of this EUR 4 billion," Zelenskyy told reporters on Sunday.