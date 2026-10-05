Air defense downs 172 of 205 Russian targets, hits at 13 locations – Air Force

The Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 172 Russian targets on Monday night, though hits from Russia air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 172 Russian Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs," the report states.

Overall, on the night of October 5 (starting from 18:00 on October 4), Russia attacked with 205 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (49 of them jet-powered), Gerbera, Banderol/Dan-T, and decoy drones of the Parodia type from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akharsk (Russia), temporarily occupied Donetsk, and temporarily occupied the Autonomous Republic of Crimea – Hvardiiske.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, impacts from Russian air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, along with the fall of shot-down debris at 3 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with about ten Russian UAVs remaining in the airspace, the command added.