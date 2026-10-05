Russian forces launch nearly 20 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region – official

Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times, damaging civilian infrastructure, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"Russia attacked three districts with drones nearly 20 times," he wrote in a post.

In Nikopol district, the targets included the district center, as well as Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities. An administrative building was damaged.

In Novooleksandrivka community of Dnipro district, a fire broke out.

In Synelnykove district, Russian struck Vasylkivka and Dubovykivka communities. Private homes and agricultural machinery were damaged.