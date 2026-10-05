163 combat clashes at front in past day, most in Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Russian troops have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 163 times since the beginning of the day, with the enemy being most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In total, 163 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. Russia launched 1 missile strike and 54 airstrikes, dropping 158 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 5,226 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 1,641 shellings of settlements and the positions of our troops," the report states.

In North Slobozhanske and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled one Russian assault action. Russia launched four airstrikes using 13 guided aerial bombs and carried out 132 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements, 13 of which were with the use of multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Throughout the day in South Slobozhanske direction, Russia assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units four times – near Lyman and toward the settlements of Ternova and Zakharivka; two combat clashes are ongoing.

In Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one Russian attack in the area of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy.

In Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attempts by Russians to advance near the settlements of Derylove, Drobysheve, Zarichne, and Lyman; another combat clash is ongoing.

In Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped one attempt by the invaders to move forward in the area of Mykolaivka.

One Russian assault was recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near the settlement of Fedorivka Druha.

In Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 Russian assaults in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Novoselivka, and in the direction of Osykove, Mykolaipillia, Raiske, and Torske.

A total of 21 attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk direction. Russia tried to advance in the areas of Bilytske, Svitle, Vasylivka, Molodetske, and in the direction of Hannivka, Dobropillia, and Serhiivka.

"According to preliminary estimates, 71 occupiers were eliminated and 26 wounded here today; seven units of automotive equipment, one multiple launch rocket system, seven units of special equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle control post, two fuel and lubricant depots, and 27 enemy shelters were destroyed. One tank, 11 units of automotive equipment, three multiple launch rocket systems, two electronic warfare devices, four guns, three units of special equipment, seven unmanned aerial vehicle control posts, and 182 Russian shelters were damaged. 292 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the report says.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one occupier attack in Oleksandrivka direction near Novoheorhiivka.

Two Russian attacks were recorded in Huliaipole direction, in the area of Huliaipole and toward the settlement of Kopani.

In Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks in the area of Mala Tokmachka and toward Novoiakovlivka.