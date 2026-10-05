"We stay in Kyiv": embassies of several countries launch flashmob in response to Russian threats

The Embassies of Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Germany in Ukraine have launched a support flashmob affirming that they remain in Kyiv despite threats from the Russian Foreign Ministry directed at foreign diplomats.

"Together with other Heads of Mission in Kyiv, we take note with concern of the Russian MFA's threat against diplomats and foreign citizens in Ukraine. Russia is bound by the Vienna Convention and international humanitarian law. We stay in Kyiv," the embassies' statements read.

Earlier, a similar statement was issued by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, which was supported by the French Embassy.

The embassies of Estonia and Poland also announced their intention to remain in Ukraine. In particular, the Polish Embassy emphasized that it has no plans to change the operating mode of its diplomatic mission in Kyiv.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that the Russian campaign to intimidate the diplomatic corps in Kyiv "failed six months ago and is failing again."