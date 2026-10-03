Ukrzaliznytsia receives six new domestically produced passenger carriages

Ukrzaliznytsia has replenished its rolling stock with six new passenger carriages manufactured at a domestic enterprise, the company reported on Telegram on Saturday.

"Traditionally, the new carriages feature powerful batteries for maximum autonomy if needed. In the event of a power outage, the batteries will ensure the operation of restrooms, lighting, air conditioning, and more. Therefore, even if the carriage continues its journey under a diesel locomotive, all conveniences will be preserved for as long as possible," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

The company did not specify the exact model, but the illustration depicts a compartment carriage.

"Every new carriage under conditions of enemy attacks on rolling stock is an opportunity to keep moving," the company emphasized.

As reported, under the state financing program launched in 2021, Ukrzaliznytsia has contracted 368 passenger carriages. Their primary supplier is PJSC "Kryukovsk Carriage Building Works" (KRCBW).

In late August of this year, Ukrzaliznytsia signed a contract with KRCBW for the supply of 10 new-generation passenger carriages by the end of 2029 with a total value of UAH 1.091 billion including VAT, thereby bringing the total number of carriages ordered in 2026 to 102 units.

In late May of this year, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that about 1.45 thousand passenger carriages enter service, of which 933 sleeping cars and 100 high-speed train carriages are air-conditioned.