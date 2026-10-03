Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces Madiar: Army has hardened, time for the rear to grow up too

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert (Madiar) Brovdi has urged Ukrainians not to fall for illusions regarding a swift ceasefire and a long-awaited peace, emphasizing that Russia is continuing to escalate the war.

"Pull yourselves together, dear Ukrainians, it's time to turn your brains on," Brovdi wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

According to him, a "weary and frightened people" are currently being targeted with an "illusion about a quick ceasefire and dreamed-of peace" precisely at a time when Russia is raising the level of escalation and threatening other countries.

"Opinions are being shaped virtually in unison with the Valdai chatter," he stated.

Brovdi emphasized that the Russian leadership does not seek peace, but is currently exploiting opportunities to strike Ukraine's rear. "Putin is definitely not about peace. He wants blood, up to completely destroying us. And today he is using the 'jet-shahed' window of opportunity, dismantling the rear specifically, because on the front, to put it mildly, he has had few successes throughout all of 2026," the USF commander wrote.

He stressed that Ukraine must assess the situation rationally rather than relying on expectations of a quick end to the war.

At the same time, he stated that the Defense Forces are working to close the current "window of opportunity" for Russian troops.

"The enemy's current window of opportunity will be closed by the Defense Forces through countermeasures, including re-armament, which takes time. How much? Depends on a number of factors—I won't say more for now," he wrote.

According to Brovdi, the situation at the front remains difficult, but Russian troops are suffering losses. "The front is hard, the worm is pushing and will keep pushing, but it is being destroyed on an escalating scale," the commander stated.

He also urged Ukrainians in the rear to be prepared for a long war and to rely on their own strength.

"The army has hardened, so it's time for the rear to grow up too. Do not believe in illusions and miracles—let's rely on our own strength and on each other; that is the only way we will preserve our statehood and our Motherland. And the shed under a white flag offered by jackals will be burned down on the very first dark night. Adults will understand me," Brovdi emphasized.

Ahead of this, several Ukrainian politicians publicly called for ways to end the war, intensify negotiations with Russia, and find possible compromises.

In particular, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that Ukraine should begin negotiating with Russia step-by-step, addressing individual issues. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that Ukraine must simultaneously strengthen its defense capabilities and seek a path to peace that will protect the country from a new attack. Head of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev stated that the terms of peace should be determined by the results of combat operations and negotiations, and the final decision on them, in his view, should be made by the people in a referendum.