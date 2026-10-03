Germany delivers over 23 tonnes of energy equipment to Odesa region – Ministry of Energy

German partners have delivered a batch of humanitarian aid to the Odesa region, the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports.

"Over 23 tonnes of energy equipment were delivered to the Odesa region from the warehouses of the Ministry of Energy hubs with the support of the German company Amprion GmbH," the report on the Telegram channel states.

It is noted that this humanitarian aid will allow power engineers to maintain reliable grid operation and restore electricity supply in the event of disruptions caused by Russian attacks.