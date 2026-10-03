Two bridges in Kyiv to have restricted traffic during air raid alerts – official

Traffic rules on bridges across the Dnipro River in Kyiv during air raid alerts have been updated, the Kyiv City Military Administration reports.

"South Bridge – during an air raid alert, traffic from the left bank to the right bank operates without restrictions. At the same time, traffic from the right bank to the left bank is restricted for 15 minutes from the moment the air raid alert signal is announced, after which it resumes. Access to the bridge in the direction from the right bank to the left bank is carried out from the side of Stolychne Highway, Naddniprianske Highway, and the Vydubychi bus station," the report on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, on the Podil-Voskresensky Bridge, in the event of an announcement or cancellation of an air raid alert, vehicle traffic will be suspended in both directions for 15 minutes. After that, traffic will resume in full.

On the remaining bridges across the Dnipro, traffic will operate without restrictions.

"We ask you to take this information into account when planning your trips," the Kyiv City Military Administration urged.