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Russia attacks civilian vessel in Odesa region port, killing sailor, injuring three – USPA

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Russia attacks civilian vessel in Odesa region port, killing sailor, injuring three – USPA

Russian troops struck a civilian cargo vessel sailing under the Liberian flag in one of the ports of the Odesa region, killing a motorman and injuring three other crew members, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) reported on Facebook.

"Thirteen crew members were evacuated to a safe place," they added.

The USPA called this a targeted Russian strike against civilian shipping. "Russia continues to terrorize the peaceful merchant fleet and sailors who risk their lives every day for the sake of keeping Ukraine's maritime routes operating," the post reads.

#vessel #casualties #attack
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