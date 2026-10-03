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Zelenskyy: Japan plans to introduce additional sanctions against Russia

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Zelenskyy: Japan plans to introduce additional sanctions against Russia

The government of Japan plans to introduce sanctions against Russia targeting the shadow fleet and expanding export restrictions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported on the X social network on Friday.

According to the Head of State, sanctioned individuals and companies pose a joint threat to Ukraine and Japan, as well as to Europe and the Pacific region as a whole, as they work to support Russia's war machine.

The adoption of this sanctions package is a timely and necessary step against the backdrop of Russia's brutal escalation of drone and missile terror against Ukrainians on the eve of winter.

#sanctions #japan #zelensky
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