Ukraine becomes guest of honor at 24th Pisa Book Festival in Italy

Ukraine has become the guest of honor country at the 24th Pisa Book Festival, which is being held from October 2 to 4 in Pisa, Italy.

"This year's guest country is Ukraine, which is presenting a rich and diverse program covering literature, history, and art, organized under the patronage of the Embassy of Ukraine in Rome," the festival reports on its website.

Specifically, the festival features writer Andriy Kurkov, as well as writers and translators Olena Kostiukovych, Yaryna Grusha, and Olena Ponomariova.

As part of the program dedicated to Ukraine, an exhibition of Ukrainian illustrators titled "Yellow and Blue" is on display at Palazzo Blu through January 10, 2027.

In total, this year's festival features 90 booths from Italy's leading independent publishing houses, alongside professional meetings with editors, translators, and distributors.

More than 100 events are planned within the framework of the festival, with over 200 guests participating.

The festival was established in 2003 to support independent Italian publishers.