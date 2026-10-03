Koretsky: Cabinet to adopt decisions by mid-October to accelerate identification of fallen defenders

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will adopt regulatory legal acts by mid-October aimed at accelerating and improving the quality of work of regional bureaus of forensic medical examination regarding the identification of bodies of fallen servicemen, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"At the meeting of the Coordination Council on Protecting the Rights of Veterans and Their Families, Prisoners of War, and Missing Persons, we identified priority steps to improve the system for identifying the bodies of fallen defenders. By mid-October, the government will adopt all necessary regulatory acts so that regional forensic medical examination bureaus work faster and more efficiently," the Head of Government noted.

He stressed that a separate strategic area of work is the approval of international agreements to strengthen the search for missing persons and their subsequent identification.

"International partners are ready to actively help us in this, and we must take advantage of this opportunity," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Koretsky also expressed gratitude for joint coordination to the Head of the Presidential Office, the Secretary of the NSDC, members of the government, law enforcement agencies, and the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.