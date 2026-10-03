Russians launch massive Shahed, Iskander strike on Mykolaiv, injuring 3, 2 in critical condition – official

Russian occupation forces carried out a massive attack on Mykolaiv over the past day using an Iskander-M ballistic missile and Shahed-type strike drones, injuring three civilians and damaging port and civil infrastructure, Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Heorhii Reshetilov reported on his Telegram channel.

"As a result, three men aged 21, 47, and 62 were injured. As of this morning, two of the victims are in the hospital in critical condition, while another is continuing treatment outpatiently," the Regional Military Administration head reported regarding the situation as of 07:00.

According to the administration, the strikes caused destruction to port and municipal infrastructure facilities: an administrative building, production and warehouse premises, a hotel and restaurant complex, an office building, a car service station (service center), a private house, cars, and windows were blown out in apartments of an apartment building.