Shelling of Kharkiv region kills 5, injures 40 in past day

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Russia launched strikes using guided aerial bombs (KABs) and various types of drones against Kharkiv and 13 other settlements. Five people were killed and another 40 were injured, Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Synehubov reported.

"In the city of Kharkiv, 66- and 80-year-old women died, and 42 people were injured, including three children; in the town of Shevchenkove, a 74-year-old man was wounded, and women aged 69 and 72 experienced acute stress reactions; in a field near the village of Skovorodynivka in the Zolochiv community, a 50-year-old man died; on the road between the villages of Dovzhyk and Myronivka in the Zolochiv community, a 66-year-old man died; near the village of Ruska Lozova in the Derhachi community, a 44-year-old man was wounded, and a 42-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy experienced acute stress reactions; in the village of Ruska Lozova in the Derhachi community, a 75-year-old man died," Synehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.