Poltava region restricts civilian presence near 4 settlements – official

Starting October 3, 2026, by decision of the Poltava Region Defense Council, temporary restrictions on the presence of the civilian population in certain areas of the Kremenchuk district have been introduced, Poltava Regional Military Administration Head Vitaliy Dyiakivnych reported.

"In connection with security measures, by decision of Poltava Region Defense Council, the presence of the civilian population has been restricted in certain areas near the settlements of Horishni Plavni, Reduty, Kamiani Potoky, and Chykalivka in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava Region. The restrictions are in effect from October 3, 2026, until a special order is issued," Dyiakivnych wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the designated area, engaging in fishing, hunting, mushroom picking, and conducting photo and video recording are prohibited.

Entry into the specified area is permitted exclusively to individuals residing within the sector.

The lifting of restrictions will be announced separately.