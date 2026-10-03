UAV attack on Izium injures at least 5

On Saturday at 07:49, Russian UAVs attacked Izium, Kharkiv region, injuring at least five people.

"As of now, 5 people are known to have been injured as a result of the morning attack," the Izium City Military Administration reported.

According to its information, a hit was recorded at a warehouse of a processing enterprise, sparking a fire. In the Nizhnie Misto district, damage was recorded to the premises and equipment of a local enterprise, as well as the glazing and roof of an apartment building.

As a result of a hit in the southwestern part of the city, private households were damaged and a fire broke out.