Shelling in Donetsk region wounds 10 – police

Over the past day, Russians carried out 1,342 attacks along the frontline and residential sector of Donetsk region. Five settlements came under fire, the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"In Kramatorsk, 9 people were wounded as a result of drone attacks and six KAB-500 aerial bombs. In Sloviansk, another person was injured due to drone strikes," the report on the Telegram channel reads.

A total of 45 civilian objects were damaged, including 18 residential buildings, an enterprise, a supermarket, an administrative building, vehicles, and garages.

The Police and the SBU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – war crimes.