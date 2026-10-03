Working body on identification of fallen defenders' bodies to be created under NSDC – Klymenko

A responsible working body for the identification of bodies of fallen defenders will be created within the structure of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko reported.

"For the families of the missing, the lengthy wait for identification is additional pain. Therefore, the state must ensure accelerated processes and the quality of the examinations conducted. On behalf of the President of Ukraine, priority decisions have been determined. The government must strengthen the forensic medical examination system: increase the number of specialists and ensure proper working conditions for them. It is also important to create specialized FME bureaus in the regions that will focus exclusively on identifying the bodies of servicemen. From now on, this work will be under the control of the NSDC," Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that the corresponding working body will unite all responsible state structures. The Council will see the entire process holistically: where delays occur, what decisions are lacking, and who is responsible for their implementation.

"For families, explanations of why the system is working slowly are not important. They need answers. Our work is aimed precisely at results," Klymenko summarized.