Fires break out in Kramatorsk after Russian strikes – SES

Russian occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with drones on Saturday afternoon, October 3, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports.

"As a result of the strikes, an apartment building and a private house, a passenger car, and an administrative building were damaged. Five fires broke out at the impact sites. Rescuers extinguished a fire in an apartment on the 8th floor of a nine-story building and a passenger car," the report on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, fires on the roof of an administrative building, a non-residential structure, and a garage were localized. Firefighting efforts had to be temporarily suspended due to the activity of Russian UAVs.