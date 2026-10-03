Ukrainian citizen detained in Kazakhstan at Russia's request while picking up grandson – ombudsman

Ukrainian citizen Liubov Rozhanska has been detained in Kazakhstan at the request of the Russian side, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reports.

"Ms. Liubov arrived in Kazakhstan for humanitarian reasons—to pick up her minor grandson and return him to Ukraine. Instead, she found herself in custody due to a criminal case initiated by Russia back in 2023. But there is another extremely important circumstance. Liubov Rozhanska was actually lured to Kazakhstan by deception! The child's 'new' relatives in Russia, in cooperation with the FSB, contacted the woman and intentionally tried to lure her out of Ukraine to come and pick up the child herself. The woman believed them and arrived in Astana, not knowing that Russia was already preparing for her detention!" Lubinets wrote on his Telegram channel.

Currently, he noted, Russia is seeking her extradition. Lubinets urges that extradition be prevented, as handing the Ukrainian woman over to the control of Russian security structures would pose an immediate and serious threat to her personal safety, health, and the observance of her fundamental rights.

"We know very well what happens to Ukrainians who fall into the hands of the Russian system. Therefore, I urgently appealed to the Ombudsman of Kazakhstan, Artur Lastayev, with a call not to allow any extradition, handover, or forced transfer of Liubov Rozhanska to Russia. Separately, I held a telephone conversation with him. I also insist on inspecting the conditions of her detention and the legal grounds for her deprivation of liberty, ensuring full access to her by diplomatic and consular representatives of Ukraine and her lawyer!" the Ombudsman said.

Separately, he highlighted the fact that a child was used to detain the Ukrainian woman.

"According to available information, the boy's mother took him to Russia back in 2021. In 2022, she obtained Russian citizenship for herself and the child. At the same time, the Supreme Court of Ukraine in March 2025 determined Odesa as the child's place of residence. That is, the grandmother came to pick up a Ukrainian child and return him home. And it was then that she herself found herself in custody over a case initiated by Russia," Lubinets emphasized.

He urged families whose children are in Russia or in temporarily occupied territories not to try to resolve this issue on their own and to turn to official state structures of Ukraine.

"The Ombudsman's Office carries out the return of Ukrainian children from deportation, forced displacement, and foreign countries in cases where documents are missing and there are various legal aspects. Call our hotline: 1678. After all, an independent trip to Russia or an attempt to pick up a child through third countries can create serious risks for the relatives themselves and jeopardize the further return of the child!" Lubinets summarized.