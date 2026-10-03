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Defense Forces hit Russian UAV launch site, command post, crossing – General Staff

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Defense Forces hit Russian UAV launch site, command post, crossing – General Staff
Photo: General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on October 2 and during the night of October 3 struck a number of important military facilities of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Thus, in the area of Donetsk, Donetsk region, a storage, preparation, and launch site for strike UAVs was hit. Such facilities are among the priority targets. Systematic strikes against them are aimed at reducing the Russian army's ability to use strike drones against civilian infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine," the report on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, in the area of Nova Tavolzhanka in Russia's Belgorod region, Ukrainian soldiers struck an Russian command post.

Also, in the area of Novoocheretuvate in Donetsk region, a crossing over the Mokri Yaly River was hit. Russian’s repair base was struck in the area of Hromivka, Kherson region.

In the area of Voznesenivka in Russia's Belgorod region, Ukrainian troops targeted a warehouse of logistical supplies belonging to the Russian occupiers.

"Work on key targets of the Russian aggressor continues," the General Staff emphasized.

#drones #strike #russia #target
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