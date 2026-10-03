Air Force: Defense Forces shoot down 131 of 157 Russian UAVs

On the night of October 3, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 131 Shahed strike UAVs, Gerbera drones, and Parodiya decoy drones out of 157 launched, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 131 Russian Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of UAVs. Hits by Russian air attack weapons were recorded at 12 locations, and the fall of downed objects (debris) was recorded at 5 locations," the report on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, in the morning, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with Banderol loitering munitions. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare (EW) and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several Russian UAVs remaining in the country's airspace.