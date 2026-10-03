URCS provides first aid to crash victims on Kyiv-Odesa highway

Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) volunteers worked at the scene of a traffic accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway.

"The emergency response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Odesa region, together with representatives of other specialized services, worked at the scene of a road traffic accident on the M-05 Kyiv – Odesa highway," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Volunteers provided first aid to four victims, and one person was evacuated to a hospital for further medical care.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the accident occurred on October 2 involving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter minibus operating on the Odesa – Pervomaisk route. At the time of the crash, there were ten passengers in the cabin. As a result of the accident, one person was killed and seven were injured. Rescuers used special equipment to extricate five victims from the minibus.