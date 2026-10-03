Albanian PM Rama: promises on Ukraine's EU accession are a lie, country will not be admitted under standard procedure

Promises made by the European Union regarding Ukraine's accession under the standard procedure are untrue, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stated in an interview with the German publication Welt am Sonntag.

"What is being promised to her (Ukraine) is a lie," Rama emphasized, adding that under the standard enlargement regulations and compliance with all existing criteria, the country will definitely not be admitted to the bloc, and "everyone knows this."

At the same time, the Albanian prime minister warned Brussels against making concessions in the procedure solely for geopolitical reasons. Instead, he proposed granting full membership only based on the fulfillment of specific tasks and achievements (a results-oriented process).

Concurrently, the head of the Albanian government called for accelerating the European integration of his own state. Albania submitted its application for EU membership back in 2009 and has held candidate country status since 2014.