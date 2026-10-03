US chargé d'affaires in Ukraine: Trump wants to end the war to save lives

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Paul Houston held a meeting with Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivsky, during which the parties discussed the continuation of long-term bilateral cooperation.

"President Trump wants to end the war to save lives, which is what emergency workers and defenders under the auspices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine do selflessly every day in Ukraine. I discussed with Minister Vyhivsky how to continue our long-standing cooperation," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine quoted the American diplomat as saying on the X social network on Friday.