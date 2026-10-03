Ukrainian MFA refutes reports of foreign embassy evacuation from Kyiv

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has not received any notifications from foreign embassies regarding intentions to evacuate from Kyiv.

In a comment to journalists, Ukrainian MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi noted that as of Friday evening, no such appeals or communications had been received from the foreign diplomatic corps.

Earlier, media reports surfaced claiming that Western countries were considering the possibility of evacuating their embassies from Kyiv. Two senior diplomats told The Guardian in private conversations that corresponding contingency plans were reportedly being developed in case Russia begins deliberately targeting foreign missions.

According to the media outlet, in the event of a significant deterioration in the security situation in the capital, diplomatic representations could temporarily relocate to Lviv or eastern regions of Poland.