Tencore UGV manufacturer CEO Vasylchenko to head Council of Armorers, replacing ex-Zelenskyy adviser Kamyshin

Maksym Vasylchenko, co-founder and CEO of Tencore LLC, will become the new head of the Board of the Council of Armorers, replacing Oleksandr Kamyshin in this position, the organization's press service reported on LinkedIn.

"The co-founder and CEO of Tencore LLC, head of the Association of Ukrainian Robotic Forces, and board member since the Council's inception, will replace Oleksandr Kamyshin in this post. We thank Oleksandr Kamyshin for his work leading the Council. During this time, our ecosystem has grown to over 400 participants, and manufacturers have gained a stronger joint voice in dialogue with the state and international partners," the statement reads.

It is noted that Kamyshin remains a board member and will continue to oversee international and investment cooperation. Specifically, he will develop the UCDI Investor Club, which currently unites 24 investment funds.

The main tasks of the renewed team remain supporting Ukrainian defense sector manufacturers and effectively supplying Ukraine's Defense Forces.