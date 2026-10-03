Western countries prepare contingency plans to relocate embassies from Kyiv to Lviv or Poland if Russia targets diplomatic missions – The Guardian

Western nations are developing emergency contingency plans regarding the potential relocation of their embassies from Kyiv to Lviv or eastern Poland should Russian forces begin deliberately targeting diplomatic missions, The Guardian reports on Friday.

As the publication notes, foreign diplomats publicly state their intention to remain in the Ukrainian capital, recognizing that a potential departure would represent a propaganda victory for Moscow and could create a false impression that allies are abandoning Ukraine.

At the same time, in private conversations, two senior diplomatic officials confirmed the preparation of plans for the potential relocation of their representations.

"Russia plans to freeze Kyiv out, to throw it back into the stone age," the publication quotes one of the diplomats as saying on condition of anonymity, adding that "the situation is obviously deteriorating fast."