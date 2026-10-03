Poroshenko calls on EU to speed up conversion of defense funding into military contracts

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, during a meeting in Brussels with EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, discussed deepening defense cooperation between Ukraine and the European Union and called for faster financing and implementation of joint defense projects.

"Russia's tactic of massive use of jet-powered drones requires a rapid search for effective and cost-efficient means of interception and countermeasures, including modern detection systems, electronic warfare capabilities and counter-drone solutions. Particular attention was paid to new technologies, joint Ukrainian-European developments and their rapid scaling, including through the full use of the potential of the Ukraine-EU Drone Alliance," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook following the meeting.

According to him, the parties also discussed EU financing for Ukraine's defense sector and the timely coverage of expenditures on the procurement of drones, missiles, ammunition and air defense systems.

"My main message to our partners is that European funding must be converted into military contracts as quickly as possible, contracts into production - preferably joint production - and production into real capabilities on the battlefield," Poroshenko emphasized.

Separately, he called for the swift integration of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex into the European defense architecture, noting that this is in the interests of both Ukraine and the security of the European continent.