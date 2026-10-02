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Russians wound two residents of Hostomel, incl child – administration

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Russian occupiers attacked Hostomel on Friday, October 2. Two people were injured in the attack, according to Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"A 66-year-old man suffered burns to his body as well as a closed abdominal injury. He was hospitalized at a local hospital. An eight-year-old girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her lower limb," Tkachenko said on his Telegram channel.

Rescue workers are continuing to extinguish the fire at the warehouse and production facilities.

#kyiv #region #injured #attack
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