Russians wound two residents of Hostomel, incl child – administration

Russian occupiers attacked Hostomel on Friday, October 2. Two people were injured in the attack, according to Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"A 66-year-old man suffered burns to his body as well as a closed abdominal injury. He was hospitalized at a local hospital. An eight-year-old girl sustained a shrapnel wound to her lower limb," Tkachenko said on his Telegram channel.

Rescue workers are continuing to extinguish the fire at the warehouse and production facilities.