Issue of identifying bodies of fallen servicemen to be referred to NSDC for oversight – Joint Staff

The issue of identifying the bodies of fallen servicemen will be placed under the oversight of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), and specialized forensic medical examination bureaus will be established in the regions, according to the press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

According to the press service, a special working meeting chaired by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the President's Office, was held at the President's Office, during which the issue of identifying the bodies of fallen servicemen was discussed.

"Based on the results of the meeting: the issue of identifying bodies will now be overseen by the National Security and Defense Council; the government has committed to adopting the necessary regulations as soon as possible, in particular to increase the number of forensic medical experts and raise their salaries; it was agreed to establish specialized forensic medical examination bureaus in the regions, which will deal exclusively with the identification of servicemen's bodies using an expanded range of examination methods," the agency said in the statement on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, Health Minister Viktor Liashko, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Ihor Klymenko, Oleh Ivaschenko, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency and the Coordination Headquarters; Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights; Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Action; as well as representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the National Police.

Separately, the meeting participants discussed cooperation with international organizations and donors to strengthen the capabilities of regional forensic medical expert teams.