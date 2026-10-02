Russian forces occupy Staropetrivka, expand control near Staroukrainka by 8.15 sq km – DeepState

Russian troops have occupied Staropetrivka and expanded the zone of sustained control near Staroukrainka in Zaporizhzhia region, according to data from the OSINT project DeepState.

According to the map, the area marked as a zone of sustained control has increased from 47,356 square kilometers to 47,365 square kilometers, or by 8.15 square kilometers.

"The enemy has occupied Sviatopetrivka and advanced near Staroukrainka," the DeepState said in a report posted on the project's Telegram channel.

At the same time, in Staropetrivka area, the area of the "gray zone" decreased from 158.29 square kilometers to 152.11 square kilometers, or by 6.18 square kilometers. Near Staroukrainka, the area of the "gray zone" decreased from 41 square kilometers to 39.03 square kilometers, or by 1.97 square kilometers.

On the updated map, Staropetrivka is marked as occupied by Russian troops.