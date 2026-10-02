Zelenskyy: Financial support for teachers must continue to prevent loss of staff

Increased financial support for teachers must continue, as otherwise Ukraine risks losing personnel in the education sector, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The military, followed by medical workers, and the next wave-teachers and energy workers. These are truly understandable priorities during wartime," Zelenskyy said, responding to a question about further reforms to teachers' salaries during a visit to a high school.

According to him, the decision to increase support for the education sector has already been made, and the necessary funding is available.

"It's one thing to make a decision – which has been made – to increase support for our education sector. But it's another thing to ensure that all the funds are still available during the war. And they are; that's important," the president said.

He also reported on agreements with international partners regarding funding and emphasized that increasing support for educators cannot be halted, as this would lead to a loss of personnel.

"Everything will happen, and everything must happen on time. And that's why we cannot stop here – otherwise, we will simply lose our staff," the president said.