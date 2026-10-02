Zelenskyy: Govt, local authorities to seek additional funding for shelters in schools and preschools

The government and local authorities will seek additional funds to set up shelters in schools and kindergartens, cutting other expenditures if necessary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We understand what local budgets are like; we understand that communities lack the funds to provide for this, and therefore we cannot divide responsibility between the central government and local authorities when it comes to urgent decisions about bomb shelters in cities, towns, and villages. Otherwise, children simply won't be able to attend school. This is a clear-cut task. We will discuss this with government officials and local authorities, and we will look for additional funding," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with teachers at a high school on Friday.

According to him, the current funding is insufficient to equip the shelters. He said children's safety is a priority, and having shelters will allow parents to go to work.