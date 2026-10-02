Zelenskyy supports transfer of unused govt buildings to local communities for use as social housing for teachers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the proposal to transfer unused state-owned buildings to local communities for the purpose of converting them into social housing, particularly for teachers.

"If we can help in this way, I'm confident that this is a solution. As for transferring them to the State Property Fund – I don't see any problems with that. If it's for social housing, for specific people, for education – I mean for a specific profession," he said during a conversation with teachers at a lyceum on Friday.

Responding to a question about the possibility of expanding preferential housing loan programs for young professionals, Zelenskyy said the eOselia program for educators offers a 3% interest rate, but a lack of funds could hinder its widespread use.