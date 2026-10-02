Misuse found in Ukraine's veterans sports program - ministry

Funds were cashed out and used for other purposes during the pilot stage of the Veteran Sports program, so its mechanisms need to be refined, Ukraine's Veterans Ministry said in a statement.

"The Veteran Sports program is not being closed. After the shortcomings are taken into account, it will work so that support goes specifically to veterans who actually do sports… In 2027, we plan to continue Veteran Sports on a permanent basis," the ministry said.

A detailed analysis of the pilot stage showed cases of abuse, including cashing out funds and using them for other purposes, it said.

"This does not mean the program is ineffective. On the contrary, high demand confirms its relevance. At the same time, the mechanism needs to be refined so that the funds go specifically to veterans who do sports and need such support," the ministry said.

It also said it cannot simply redirect funds to Veteran Sports from other important programs.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved on Jan 3, 2025 an experimental project to provide quarterly payments of UAH 1,500 for sports to combatants and people with war-related disabilities. Combatants could apply for the payments every quarter through the Diia app.

The ministry said in late September that the October stage of Veteran Sports would not start because of a lack of funds.