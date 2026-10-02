Ukraine warns of Russian hybrid operations in EU, NATO

Russian intelligence services are planning hybrid operations in European Union and NATO countries to undermine aid to Ukraine and weaken the Alliance's capabilities, with military facilities, critical infrastructure and communications systems, including Starlink receiving stations in European states, among the main targets, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Directorate (HUR) said.

"Russian intelligence services are planning hybrid operations in the EU and NATO – HUR has warned partners. The special services of the aggressor state Russia have been tasked with stepping up activity in European Union and NATO countries. This concerns preparations for hybrid operations aimed at undermining aid to Ukraine and weakening the Alliance's capabilities," HUR said in a Telegram post on Friday.

To carry out the operations, including sabotage, the Kremlin plans to use agents in Europe recruited by the Main Directorate of the Russian General Staff (GRU) and the Federal Security Service (FSB), it said.

Russian intelligence services are focusing on military facilities, critical infrastructure and communications systems, HUR said.