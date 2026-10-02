SAPO seeks forfeiture of Kharkiv region officer's UAH 2.9 mln in unexplained assets

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) seeking to have the assets of former police officer I. Mozghovy, who served at a police department in Kharkiv region, declared unsubstantiated and forfeited to the state.

According to SAPO's press service on Telegram Friday, the assets in question include a three-room apartment in Kharkiv with a floor area of 94.4 square meters, valued at UAH 2 million; two residential houses in Kharkiv; a land plot in Kharkiv district and the proceeds from its sale; and a 2018 Tesla Model 3.

According to SAPO, the officer acquired these assets in 2023-2024. Their combined value exceeds UAH 2.92 million.

"The lawsuit is grounded in the fact that a financial and economic analysis confirmed the officer's spending significantly exceeded his official income for 2023-2024, resulting in a negative balance of more than UAH 518,000. The gap between the value of the assets acquired and the official's lawful income exceeds UAH 3.33 million," the agency said.

SAPO said the defendant had attributed this gap to loans from relatives and acquaintances, as well as bank credit. However, this explanation was not confirmed after the evidence was reviewed.

The disputed assets have been seized to prevent the defendant from disposing of them while the case is before the court.