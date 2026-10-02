Free Speech Committee chairman proposes redirecting UAH 0.5 bln from telethon to restoring Russia-damaged media in 2027

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Voice faction), chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, is proposing to redirect UAH 500 million from funding for the national telethon to a program supporting the restoration of media outlets damaged by Russia, in the draft 2027 state budget.

"The marathon needs to be shut down, and the media damaged by Russian attacks need to be restored. The Committee on Freedom of Speech recently realized that the government doesn't see its role in restoring the media that Russia is destroying. Neither the Reconstruction Agency can cover this area, nor does the Culture Ministry have the necessary programs and mechanisms. So we decided to launch this process ourselves. I've submitted a budget amendment proposing to take half a billion hryvnias from the Unified Telethon and direct it to the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting for a new program - assistance in restoring media damaged by Russia," Yurchyshyn wrote on Facebook.

He said it's important for the state to at least start showing a willingness to help restore independent media.

"Because that way we could also attract funding from partners and business. I wonder if the majority will have the courage to allocate at least this small amount for a new budget program?" the MP added.

He noted that, as of September 2026, the Institute of Mass Information had recorded 109 cases of media offices and newsrooms being damaged as a result of Russian aggression.

"We have no right to stand aside and leave media without support. A new budget line for the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting is exactly what this is about... Ideally, all UAH 1.6 billion should be taken from the telethon, it should be shut down, and war-affected channels Priamyi and Channel 5 should return to broadcasting. And, of course, Espreso TV too. That way we'd both fulfill the EU's recommendation and stop the state takeover of television," Yurchyshyn wrote.

Ukraine's draft 2027 state budget provides UAH 1.6 billion for funding the national telethon and state international broadcasting, as well as UAH 3 billion for funding Suspilne, the public broadcaster.

As previously reported, the government approved the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027" on September 15, which envisions revenue of UAH 5.65 trillion, up UAH 452.1 billion, or 8.7%, from the amended 2026 plan. Nearly UAH 4.89 trillion (43.8% of GDP) is proposed for the security and defense sector, up UAH 517.9 billion from the 2026 plan.

The Rada's Committee on Education, Science and Innovation proposes increasing funding for the Ministry of Education and Science by UAH 22.5 billion in the draft 2027 budget; the Committee on Legal Policy recommends increasing spending on state and judicial authorities by UAH 19.3 billion; the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence wants security and defense sector spending increased by nearly UAH 3.6 trillion; and the Committee on Social Policy and Veterans' Rights recommends increasing funding for the Veterans Ministry by UAH 11.4 billion.