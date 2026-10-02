Metro service across South Bridge during 'yellow alerts' may resume after expert assessment - Klitschko

Metro service across Kyiv's South Bridge during "yellow-level" air raid alerts may resume following an expert assessment, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said after a meeting of the city's Defense Council.

"We also discussed the operation of the green metro line. The metro is ready to resume service across the South Bridge during yellow-level alerts following yesterday's attacks, but only after receiving an expert assessment of the structure's condition from the scientific institutes the Infrastructure Ministry has approached," he wrote on Telegram Friday.

According to Klitschko, the capital's Defense Council discussed the movement of transport across the bridges over the Dnipro River in Kyiv. Military officials, law enforcement, the State Emergency Service and utility services were heard, and all provided proposals for ensuring safety while accounting for the need to maintain logistics and transport links between the capital's left and right banks.

"We're submitting the Defense Council's proposals to central government authorities," Klitschko said, without specifying what proposals the Kyiv Defense Council had developed.

Klitschko also said he had called on all services represented on the Defense Council to act in a coordinated and responsible manner. "This is not a time for populism. We need to make considered decisions and keep people informed. To speak honestly about the current realities. The capital is in a very dire situation. And pretending we can go on living as if it were peacetime is no longer an option! The enemy is tearing Kyiv apart - infrastructure, critical infrastructure, logistics, housing, social facilities. The aggressor has also gone back to destroying our energy system."

"Either we, as a society, unite as we did in February 2022, understanding the full danger to the state's existence, or... We have no other option," the mayor said.