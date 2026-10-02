European Solidarity demands public strategy for ending the war - statement

The European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada has issued a statement demanding that the authorities lay out a public strategy for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"The fundamental shifts in how the war is unfolding call for new decisions. Ukraine doesn't need an imitation of a strategy... Ukraine needs a Ukrainian peace plan. The authorities must present society with a clear, realistic strategy for ending the war that answers three main questions: how to stop the fighting; how to guarantee Ukraine's security once it stops; and how to make a new Russian aggression impossible," the statement, published on the party's website Friday, said.

The faction considers an unconditional, comprehensive ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea the first necessary step. "Ukrainians cannot be asked to wait out months or years of negotiations while people die every day, missiles and Shaheds keep flying, and cities, energy infrastructure and the economy keep being destroyed," European Solidarity said.

The statement says peace for Ukraine "cannot mean the surrender of Ukrainian statehood and identity." "That's why Ukraine today needs two things at once: maximum strength for defense and maximum diplomatic activity to end the war," the document says.

At the same time, the faction stressed that, as long as international guarantees remain a subject of negotiation, the most reliable guarantee of Ukraine's security remains the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which "must become one of the main priorities of the 2027 state budget." "The authorities must also form a strong, professional negotiating team capable of defending the Ukrainian peace plan to our partners and at the table in future negotiations," the statement, adopted by the full faction, said.