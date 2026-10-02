Ukraine for first time has rep on UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture – Melnyk

Ukrainian candidate Anton Symkovych has been elected for the first time to the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture for the period 2027–2030, said Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk.

“Another diplomatic victory for Ukraine at the UN. Today, on October 1, Ukrainian candidate Anton Symkovych has been elected to the UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture for the period 2027–2030. Our most heartfelt congratulations to Anton Symkovych on his election!” the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN said in a post on Facebook.

It is reported that Ukraine received 60 votes and won in the very first round of voting. Melnyk noted that the elections were held during the 11th meeting of the States Parties to the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture.

“The competition was fierce: 22 candidates from 21 countries vied for 13 vacant seats.” Based on the results of the first round of voting, candidates from Ghana, Chile, Greece, Lebanon, Hungary, Montenegro, Togo, Uruguay, Peru, Latvia, Croatia, and Moldova were also elected to the Subcommittee,” the permanent representative noted.

According to him, this election is of particular importance for Ukraine, as thousands of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held by Russia continue to be subjected to torture and other forms of cruel treatment.

He added that, at the same time, this is recognition at the international level of the professionalism and experience of Ukrainian experts in the field of human rights protection. Melnyk said that this victory is the result of the joint efforts of Ukrainian diplomats. “Throughout the entire election campaign, our Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN in New York closely coordinated its efforts with the Central Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Permanent Mission of Ukraine in Geneva, working together to promote the Ukrainian candidate and secure international support,” the permanent representative said, thanking all colleagues who joined this effort, as well as the participating states that supported the Ukrainian candidate.