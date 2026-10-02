Reports of allegedly catastrophic malfunction rates among Ukrainian F-16s are untrue – MFA spokesperson

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi has refuted reports claiming a catastrophically low operational readiness rate for F-16 fighter jets and citing lengthy maintenance times.

“Ukraine operates its F-16 fleet intensively and under demanding conditions. We have always recognized that sustaining these aircraft would be challenging, particularly because certain components for this early F-16 variant are no longer in production and are becoming increasingly difficult to source. However, recent reports alleging catastrophically low aircraft availability rates and excessively long maintenance turnaround times are simply false. Contrary to these claims, our industrial sustainment partners are not only continuing to deliver overhauled aircraft, but are doing so at an increasing pace,” he said on X.

The Foreign Ministry assured that aircraft maintenance times are actually decreasing, not increasing.

“We have full confidence in our industry partners and their ability to further optimize sustainment processes, ensuring the highest possible levels of F-16 readiness and availability during the coming winter months, when these capabilities will be needed most,” the message reads.

Tykhyi noted that no reports should undermine confidence in the international funding that supports F-16 maintenance or cast doubt on the need for new F-16s from partner nations' arsenals.

“We should not allow misinformation to weaken this vital support. The modernization and sustainment of our F-16 fleet remain essential to Ukraine's ability to defend its airspace and protect its people,” the press secretary urged.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in an interview with the Financial Times that about half of the F-16 fighter jets have been in Europe for an extended period undergoing repairs and maintenance.