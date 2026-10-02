Defense forces strike oil facilities in Russia's Samara and Volgograd regions – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian defense forces have struck oil facilities in Samara and Volgograd regions of the Russian Federation; successful strikes were also carried out against airfields, industrial plants, oil refineries, a rocket and space center, and an ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers in other Russian regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Over the past 24 hours, oil facilities in the Samara and Volgograd regions were hit. Successful operations were carried out in the Black Sea and in the Voronezh, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Samara, and Krasnodar regions, targeting airfields, industrial facilities, oil refineries, a missile and space center, and an ammunition depot belonging to the occupiers,” Zelenskyy said on X Friday.

He thanked the troops for their precision and professionalism.

Later, the SBU announced on its Telegram channel that, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces, it had struck four key Russian oil infrastructure facilities in Samara and Volgograd regions.

"Drones operated by the Alpha Special Operations Center, in coordination with the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces (SOF), and GUR, struck the Samara linear production and dispatch station (LPDS) as well as the Samara-1 and Samara-2 pumping stations near the settlement of Prosvet. Fires were reported at the facilities following the strikes," the SBU stated.

The SBU also reported that the Volgograd Oil Refinery was struck in a joint operation with the GUR.

"A fire broke out at the plant. NASA’s FIRMS satellite service detected hotspots near the delayed coking unit and the ELOU-AVT-1 and ELOU-AVT-5 units, which are key processing facilities at the refinery," the message adds.