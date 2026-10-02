Lithuania tests Ukraine-made SkyFortress system for detecting low-flying drones – media

Lithuania has begun testing the Ukraine-made SkyFortress system, designed to monitor airspace and detect low-flying drones and cruise missiles via acoustic and radio signals, the LRT news portal reports.

The system uses artificial intelligence to detect and track low-flying drones or cruise missiles and classifies objects leaving acoustic or electromagnetic signatures in real time, Lithuania's Ministry of National Defence (KAM) announced on Friday.

"Aerial threats are evolving rapidly, so we are making decisions accordingly. Instead of building everything from scratch, we are adapting systems that are already operational in Ukraine. In doing so, we are consistently strengthening the entire air defense chain—from airspace monitoring to the interception and neutralization of aerial threats... SkyFortress complements the first stage of this chain—monitoring: the system uses artificial intelligence to detect and track low-flying drones or cruise missiles," said Lithuanian Minister of National Defence Robertas Kaunas.

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence, the contract signed this summer also covers the processing of data collected by sensors, the use of libraries containing digital acoustic and radio-frequency signatures based on unclassified data, and personnel training.

During the trials in Lithuania, the system's capabilities for detecting and identifying low-flying unmanned aerial vehicles will be evaluated.