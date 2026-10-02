Stefanchuk discusses humanitarian projects with reps of Ibero-American region

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB) Secretary General Andrés Allamand discussed the organization's participation in humanitarian projects.

"We are continuing to expand Ukraine's parliamentary dialogue with the Ibero-American community. In Madrid, I met with the Secretary General of the Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB), Andrés Allamand—an organization uniting 22 countries of the community... We agreed to continue the dialogue between the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and SEGIB. We specifically discussed potential participation in humanitarian projects for Ukraine and joining the upcoming parliamentary summit of the Crimea Platform," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Friday.

According to the parliamentary speaker, the parties also discussed in detail the situation on the front lines and the consequences of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities.

"I see significant interest in what is happening in Ukraine today, and a sincere desire to seek opportunities to provide assistance and bring peace closer. It is important for us that Ukraine's voice resonates ever more strongly within the Ibero-American region and that dialogue evolves into practical cooperation," Stefanchuk noted.

The Verkhovna Rada Chairman also reported that he met in Madrid with Alfredo Pacheco Osoria, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress of the Dominican Republic.

"We discussed joint humanitarian projects in Ukraine, including support for children from frontline areas, safe schooling, and the possibility of joining the Shelter Coalition and international efforts to repatriate illegally deported Ukrainian children. We agreed to continue our inter-parliamentary dialogue and to fill it with concrete humanitarian initiatives and joint work in support of a just peace," Stefanchuk emphasized.

According to him, despite differing political stances within the Dominican Republic, representatives of both the coalition and the opposition are united in their support for Ukraine.