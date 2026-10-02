Russia wants to force Ukrainians to leave Kyiv – Zelenskyy

Russia aims to force Ukrainians, especially those in Kyiv, to leave the capital, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with EL PAÍS.

"They want Ukrainians, especially those in the capital, to leave the capital. In fact, that is precisely what they were trying to achieve when the full-scale invasion began," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Kyiv is currently subjected to between 300 and 500 Russian attacks daily, regardless of the time of a day.

"These are not military targets, and they are not on the front line. They [the Russians] are attacking to paralyze the city and prevent people from going to school or work, as their children cannot attend classes or kindergartens due to all these attacks," the president noted.

He stated that in 2022, Putin's goal was to force people to leave the capital "to demonstrate that if you don't have a capital, you don't have a country," but "our country is more than just the capital, and the capital remains strong."