Putin to escalate the war to maximum ahead of US elections – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will maximize the escalation of the war in the run-up to the U.S. midterm elections.

"Putin's tactic is to escalate the conflict as much as possible, and he will do so. And as the midterm elections approach, he will do this even more," Zelenskyy said in an interview with EL PAÍS.

According to the president, the Russians are trying to plunge Ukraine into chaos, "and, of course, it is clear that people are becoming demoralized." He added that the enemy is targeting logistics, specifically essential items such as food and medical supplies.

"The world can trust the Kremlin's messages and the fact that Putin will intensify his actions as the elections approach in order to demonstrate his strength," Zelenskyy noted.

He added that Russia "is not afraid of Europeans, is not suffering from sanctions, and, of course, is directing its messages primarily at the United States."