Khmara: Ukraine proposes win-win model to Japan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevheniy Khmara has announced Ukraine's readiness to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Japan based on a win-win model—one that benefits both parties—particularly regarding engineering support for the construction of modern hospitals and the provision of rehabilitation equipment for wounded Ukrainian military personnel.

"Ukraine is ready to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Japan. We are proposing a win-win model to our partners—one that strengthens both sides... We value the fact that our partners stand with us during these difficult times, as Russia has intensified its aerial terror against Ukrainian civilians," Khmara said during a meeting with a delegation from the Japanese House of Representatives, led by Itsunori Onodera.

According to Khmara, Ukraine is interested in receiving engineering support from Japan for the construction of modern hospitals to treat Ukrainian military personnel. He also noted that Japanese equipment could significantly improve the quality of recovery for wounded defenders.

During the meeting, the minister thanked Japan for its economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine and outlined the situation on the battlefield, as well as the most serious threats posed by Russia.